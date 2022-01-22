28°
Fire erupts in LSU off-camps apartment complex overnight

Saturday, January 22 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A fire consumed an LSU-area apartment complex early Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a blaze on July Street, in LSU's North Gate area, just after midnight

The blaze appeared to have burned through multiple units at the apartment complex popular among college students.

The fire erupted as temperatures plummeted overnight, dipping into the mid 20s.

Eyewitness said the fire consumed multiple floors and by sunrise, much of the building had been destroyed. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene much of the morning.  More information will be released later Saturday. 

