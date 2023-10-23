78°
Fire early Monday morning at vacant house undergoing renovation ruled to be arson

Monday, October 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to a home completely engulfed in flames off Veterans Memorial Boulevard. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home on Jay Street was engulfed in fire and smoke when crews arrived. The building was empty and was meant to be undergoing renovations at the time of the fire, but is now considered a total loss. 

No injuries were reported. Entergy was called to assist after a gas line was ruptured. 

Fire investigators later ruled the cause of the blaze to be arson. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

