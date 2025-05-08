63°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire department confirms vacant house fire on Kansas Street
BATON ROUGE - A suspected vacant home caught fire on Kansas Street early Thursday morning.
Emergency personnel responded to the fire quickly, just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Smoke billowed out of the house as a heavy police presence was called out to Kansas Street.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other properties.
The vacant home is a total loss.
Trending News
It is still unknown what caused this fire. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Paqui Kelly joining 2une in on WBRZ this morning
-
Night Market happening in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend
-
2une in Preview: Night Market BTR happening this weekend
-
LSU softball rolls in SEC Tournament opener
-
Two years after Houston murder, Ascension Parish family searching for answers in...