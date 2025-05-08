Fire department confirms vacant house fire on Kansas Street

BATON ROUGE - A suspected vacant home caught fire on Kansas Street early Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire quickly, just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Smoke billowed out of the house as a heavy police presence was called out to Kansas Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other properties.

The vacant home is a total loss.

It is still unknown what caused this fire. This is a developing story.