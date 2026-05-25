Chicken Shack manager Troy Carter dies after working for the restaurant for over 46 years

BATON ROUGE — Troy Carter, the general manager of the Chicken Shack on North Acadian Highway, has died, according to a social media post by the restaurant on Monday.

Carter, who worked for the establishment for over 46 years, was known for his uplifting messages he recorded on the restaurant's answering machine.

The latest message encourages customers to count their blessings and to participate in early voting ahead of the May 16 election while also sharing the menu for the day.

"Well, God allowed us to make it to another Monday, so we got a reason to give him praise, honor and glory," Carter said in the message. "And if you didn't get out and vote... the main thing is this Saturday. You want to let somebody know... that you want their voice to be heard and their vote to be counted. We have a lot on this docket. We have a lot going on, but if God be for us, who can be against us?"

The restaurant grieved Carter in a social media post on Facebook, writing, "It is with the heaviest heart that we inform our friends and family that our dear FAMILY member Troy Carter has gone to be with the father. We are praying for strength and peace to all the family, friends and all the people this man has touched in his life. He will be sincerely missed and never forgotten."

The Chicken Shack was opened by Thomas "Tommy" Delpit in 1935, with the restaurant originally operating as an ice cream parlor.