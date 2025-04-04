78°
Fire crews respond to head on collision involving 18-wheeler on I-10

1 hour 1 minute 47 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 2:47 AM April 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE-- Fire crews are on the scene of a head on collision involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, on I-10 eastbound, just over the Ascension Parish line in Prairieville.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 1:30 this morning.

Officials say both vehicles caught fire. No word yet if anyone was hurt.

All lanes on I-10 eastbound are blocked at this time.

Louisiana State Police are investigating this crash, the St. George and Prairieville Fire Departments are responding.

