37°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Leslie Delaune in St. Amant
ST. AMANT — Fire crews responded to apartment fire on Leslie Delaune Road.
Fire officials say that one apartment was destroyed, but they managed to save the other one.
Trending News
Officials are working to determine what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation opens Inspiration Center at Howell...
-
Multiple vehicles and a home set on fire in New Orleans neighborhood,...
-
One killed, three injured in shooting at historic New Orleans restaurant
-
Zachary community comes together for MLK Day march
-
'It's a blessing:' West Baton Rouge communities come together to help veteran...