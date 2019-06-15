78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews investigating house fire on Melon Court

52 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, June 15 2019 Jun 15, 2019 June 15, 2019 9:43 PM June 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire on Melon court near Greenwell Springs Road.

The fire was reported 4 p.m. Saturday at 7071 Melon Court. No one was in the home during the blaze. Fire crews say the fire was accidental and started because of an electrical short of a fan.

The fan was found in the doorway of one of the bedrooms. The blaze damaged that bedroom, the hallway, and a bathroom. The second bedroom and den received heavy smoke damage. The damaged totaled out to be $ 20,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days