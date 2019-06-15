Fire crews investigating house fire on Melon Court

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire on Melon court near Greenwell Springs Road.

The fire was reported 4 p.m. Saturday at 7071 Melon Court. No one was in the home during the blaze. Fire crews say the fire was accidental and started because of an electrical short of a fan.

The fan was found in the doorway of one of the bedrooms. The blaze damaged that bedroom, the hallway, and a bathroom. The second bedroom and den received heavy smoke damage. The damaged totaled out to be $ 20,000.