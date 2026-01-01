Fire Chief Danny Kimble retiring after 15 years at Zachary Fire Department

ZACHARY — Fire Chief Danny Kimble is retiring after 15 years leading the Zachary Fire Department.

The Zachary Fire Department announced Kimble's retirement on Wednesday, noting that this is his second "retirement." Kimble previously served for 30 years at the Baton Rouge Fire Department before moving to Zachary where he spent another decade-and-a-half as chief.

"On behalf of all those whose lives hes have touched, we would like to thank him for everything he has done for our department. The time he dedicated to the Zachary Fire Department will be defined by his service, his leadership, his strides for excellence, our department's accomplishments, the way he moved the department forward and (his) unwavering dedication to the men and women of our department and especially the citizens," ZFD said on Facebook.

Zachary Fire praised Kimble for helping the department achieve a PIAL Class 1 designation, as well as growing the department from 23 to 57 full-time employees. Under his leadership, ZFD also received a training division, a fire prevention division and two additional Captain positions.

"We wish him all the best in this next chapter—may it be filled with relaxation, new adventures, and time with family. Thank you for everything," ZFD added.