Fire breaks out at Blackwater United Methodist Church

A fire broke out at a local church during an event attended by children on Friday (March 12) morning.

Blackwater United Methodist Church, near the Baker/Central area was the site of the blaze.

Central firefighters told WBRZ the fire started in the building's kitchen fire during a "Mother's Day Out" event and that all in attendance, including the children, were able to escape safely.

First responders confirm that no injuries occurred during the blaze and said that, as of 10:23 a.m., the flames were nearly extinguished. They added that they did not expect the fire to spread beyond the building's kitchen.

Should officials provide additional information related to the blaze, this article will be updated.