Fire at tire yard still ongoing in Jackson, Mississippi after over twelve hours

Credit to Michaila Franklin, WAPT

JACKSON, Ms. - Jackson firefighters continue to work an ongoing fire that began Saturday afternoon, according to WAPT.

Large amounts of smoke and fire could be seen from the tire facility on East McDowell Road, which is where the fire originated.

Firefighters say the fire was contained around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, but fire units will be on scene for days until the fire is completely put out.

Below is a video of the fire burning during the night:

There are no reported injuries at this time.