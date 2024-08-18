98°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire at tire yard still ongoing in Jackson, Mississippi after over twelve hours
JACKSON, Ms. - Jackson firefighters continue to work an ongoing fire that began Saturday afternoon, according to WAPT.
Large amounts of smoke and fire could be seen from the tire facility on East McDowell Road, which is where the fire originated.
Firefighters say the fire was contained around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, but fire units will be on scene for days until the fire is completely put out.
Below is a video of the fire burning during the night:
Trending News
There are no reported injuries at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former WBRZ Investigative Reporter to be honored with room named in his...
-
Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court settles challenges involving 2 Port Allen city government races
-
LSU students to begin moving onto campus today
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish