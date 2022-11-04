77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at Springfield home calls for multi-agency response early Friday

1 hour 29 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, November 04 2022 Nov 4, 2022 November 04, 2022 9:30 AM November 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house on fire early Friday morning.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 said crews from Springfield and Albany responded to the house on Blood River Road around 2:30 a.m.. 

According to the district, all occupants made it out of the house safely. 

Trending News

The State Fire Marshal's office is reported to be investigating. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days