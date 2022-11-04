77°
Fire at Springfield home calls for multi-agency response early Friday
SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house on fire early Friday morning.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 said crews from Springfield and Albany responded to the house on Blood River Road around 2:30 a.m..
According to the district, all occupants made it out of the house safely.
The State Fire Marshal's office is reported to be investigating.
