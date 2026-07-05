Fire at Baton Rouge veterans center closes both lanes of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is currently working a fire at the Baton Rouge Vet Center on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

According to fire officials, the fire began around 7:10 a.m., causing South Sherwood Forest Boulevard to be closed in both directions near Coursey Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the building before conducting a search of the structure.

While the fire is not yet contained, firefighters remain on scene as suppression operations continue.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the vet center provides services such as therapy and recreational activities to veterans, service members and their families.

Drivers in the area should use caution and seek an alternate route.