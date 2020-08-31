Final tweet from Chadwick Boseman's account becomes Twitter's most-liked post of all time

Photo: The View/ABC

As the international community mourns the passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, the final tweet from his account has become the most-liked post in Twitter history, Variety reports.

The social media company pointed this out Sunday, issuing a statement that said: “Fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the tweet sent from his account last night is now the most liked tweet of all time on Twitter.”

Following Bozeman's death, Twitter reinstated the “Black Panther” hashtag emoji.

“Fans are also working to organize ‘Black Panther’ Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together,” Twitter said.

Boseman succumbed to colon cancer last week, and news of his death was tweeted Friday.

So far, this tweet has amassed just over 7.3 million likes.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the tweet announced.