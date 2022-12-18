FINAL: The New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are still alive in the NFC South race after beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-18. The Black and Gold improve to 5-9 on the season.

New Orleans got off to a fast start, having two straight TD possessions to open the game, including a Taysom Hill TD toss to Rashid Shaheed from 68 yards out.

But like in games past, the Saints struggled to finish the game allowing the Falcons to climb back into it, and Atlanta had a shot to tie the game with under two minutes left. But safety Justin London stripped Falcons wideout Drake London to seal the win.

New Orleans will have to probably win out to have a shot to make the playoffs, they will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns next Saturday on Christmas Eve.