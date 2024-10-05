74°
FINAL: Southern loses 51-7 to Nicholls

3 hours 49 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, October 05 2024 Oct 5, 2024 October 05, 2024 7:13 PM October 05, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Nicholls football team defeated Southern 51-7 in Saturday night's game at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Nicholls got the scoring started with a Christian McNees 32-yard touchdown catch just two minutes into the game. The Colonels would lead 24-0 after the first quarter.

Southern only had 121 yards of total offense and had four turnovers through the first half.

