FINAL: Southern loses 51-7 to Nicholls

BATON ROUGE - The Nicholls football team defeated Southern 51-7 in Saturday night's game at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Nicholls got the scoring started with a Christian McNees 32-yard touchdown catch just two minutes into the game. The Colonels would lead 24-0 after the first quarter.

Southern only had 121 yards of total offense and had four turnovers through the first half.