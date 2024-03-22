62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: No. 5 LSU defeats No. 8 Florida 6-1 at first SEC home game

10 hours 6 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 1:13 PM March 22, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU took the first game 6-1 in a National Championship series rematch against Florida at Alex Box Stadium Friday night.

LSU pitcher Luke Holman started on the mound for LSU, previously suffering his only loss of the season at Mississippi State last week. He followed that with 13 strikeouts, only one hit and only one run allowed in 6.0 innings pitched.

LSU started with a 2-0 lead after the first with RBI singles from Josh Pearson and Ethan Frey. Florida's Ty Evans hit a single home run in the fourth to cut the lead in half, but LSU scoring three in the sixth gave the team breathing room to secure the victory.

The Tigers continue their series against Florida 6 p.m. on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days