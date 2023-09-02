FINAL: LSU comes to life in second half, beats Arkansas 33-10

Image: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team has been in control of their early morning game against the Arkansas Razorbacks since the kick-off, however they have failed to put the game out of reach on nearly every given opportunity.

The Tiger offense started the second half with a mix of run and pass, as quarterback Danny Etling worked the field with intermediate passes moving LSU into the Arkansas redzone.

LSU running back Derrius Guice powered his way into the paint from six yards out to out LSU in front 13-7 after kicker Connor Culp missed the PAT.

Guice would follow that up with a bruising drive in the third finishing with a 33 yard touchdown run racing away from the Hog defense. Once again Culp would miss the PAT and LSU lead 19-10.

On the first play of the fourth quarter Etling launched a beautiful ball down field to receiver DJ Chark for his second score of the day, this time a 68 yard touchdown strike. Jack Gonsoulin came in and converted on the PAT to push the lead to 26-10.

Late in the first half Arkansas seized the open door and capped off a 10 play, 86 yard drive with a one yard touchdown plunge from Devwah Whaley to tie the game at 7-7 just before time expired in the second quarter.

LSU lead 7-0 courtesy of a 45 yard high arching pass from quarterback Danny Etling to DJ Chark about midway through the first quarter. The reception marked the first touchdown catch on the season for LSU's leading receiver.

The Tigers failed to connect on a scoring opportunity after working their way down to the Arkansas 15 yard line, kicker Connor Culp missed a 32 yard field goal. Viewers at home tweeted that the kick appeared to be good, however it was not reviewed.

Despite their uneven play on offense, the Tiger defense has shown itself to be up to the early morning wake-up call shutting down the Razorback attack by restricting the Hogs to -1 yard rushing on six attempts in the first quarter.

