FINAL: LSU beats Southeastern 56-10 in largest scoring output this season

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers wasted no time asserting their dominance over the Southeastern Lions on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Midway through the first quarter, LSU took advantage of a short Lions punt, setting up shop in favorable field position. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier capped off a 13-play, 45-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

Late in the quarter, the Tigers’ defense made a statement of its own, stuffing Southeastern on fourth down near midfield. Once again, LSU's offense capitalized on the prime starting position. Just minutes into the second quarter, running back Ju'Juan Johnson powered into the end zone from two yards out, pushing the lead to 14-0.

LSU once again found success on offense on their next possession, marching 74 yards in just over three minutes and capping the drive with a tough 10-yard touchdown run by Johnson to extend their lead to 21-0.

Like clockwork, LSU regained possession and just before the two-minute timeout, Nussmeier found Barion Brown for a 17-yard touchdown strike, pushing the lead to 28-0.

The Tiger defense held firm once again, forcing a quick three-and-out from the Lions. Capitalizing on the stop, LSU’s offense struck before halftime, with Garrett Nussmeier hitting Zavion Thomas on a 9-yard touchdown pass to send the Tigers into the break with a commanding 35-0 lead.

On their first offensive drive of the second half, the Tigers found the end zone yet again, as Nussmeier connected with tight end Bauer Sharp for a 23-yard touchdown, the quarterback's third scoring strike of the night, to push LSU’s lead to 42-0.

Southeastern finally got on the board midway through the third quarter, as quarterback Carson Camp hit running back Deantre Jackson on a 14-yard screen pass, cutting the deficit to 42-7.

LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. took over for Nussmeier and, early in the fourth quarter, orchestrated an 81-yard drive that he finished himself with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, pushing the Tigers' lead to 49-7.

Why stop there? Midway through the 4th, Van Buren Jr. led the Tigers on another scoring march, capping a 58-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kyle Parker to stretch LSU’s lead to 56-7.

The Lions ended up scoring a field goal to make it 56-10. LSU plays at Ole Miss on Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.