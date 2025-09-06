80°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Alabama State beats Southern 30-7 in Southern's home opener
BATON ROUGE - Southern fell to 1-2 on the season after a 30-7 loss during their home opener.
Alabama State leads the Jaguars 6-0 at the break, thanks to two Brandon Gilliam field goals.
Each team turned the ball over once in the first half, but Southern turned over the ball three more times in the second half.
Trending News
Southern had just 144 yards of offense in the first half; they finished with 339 yards. The Jaguars play at Fresno State on Sept. 13.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Zachary Fire captain, woman indicted for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Episcopal teacher placed on leave after rape indictment in Tennessee
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for alleged rapist
-
Zachary Broncos top Plaquemine Green Devils in season opener
-
Experts emphasize the importance of gun safety after toddler accidentally shot himself
Sports Video
-
LSU faces LA Tech in home opener on Saturday night
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 2: Night Battle in Norman, Oklahoma!
-
Zachary Broncos top Plaquemine Green Devils in season opener
-
Catholic football beats Destrehan
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: Brusly dominates Port Allen to...