80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: Alabama State beats Southern 30-7 in Southern's home opener

54 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, September 06 2025 Sep 6, 2025 September 06, 2025 9:23 PM September 06, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Southern fell to 1-2 on the season after a 30-7 loss during their home opener.

Alabama State leads the Jaguars 6-0 at the break, thanks to two Brandon Gilliam field goals.

Each team turned the ball over once in the first half, but Southern turned over the ball three more times in the second half.

Trending News

Southern had just 144 yards of offense in the first half; they finished with 339 yards. The Jaguars play at Fresno State on Sept. 13.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days