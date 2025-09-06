FINAL: Alabama State beats Southern 30-7 in Southern's home opener

BATON ROUGE - Southern fell to 1-2 on the season after a 30-7 loss during their home opener.

Alabama State leads the Jaguars 6-0 at the break, thanks to two Brandon Gilliam field goals.

Each team turned the ball over once in the first half, but Southern turned over the ball three more times in the second half.

Southern had just 144 yards of offense in the first half; they finished with 339 yards. The Jaguars play at Fresno State on Sept. 13.