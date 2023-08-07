Fight breaks out between teammates at LSU football practice Monday

BATON ROUGE - LSU football practice was interrupted about midway through on Monday after a fight broke out among several teammates.

The fight happened after the Tigers' practice moved outdoors and the temperatures and emotions ran hot.

The scuffle had various different stages, it started off small but continued to escalate, eventually involving LB Harold Perkins Jr., WR Malik Nabers, CB Denver Harris, S Major Burns and WR Kyren Lacy.

Of those involved, only receivers Nabers and Lacy were kicked out of practice. Perkins was not allowed back in the team drills after his involvement.

After the 11-on-11 session was over Coach Brian Kelly gathered the team up and addressed the situation on the field.

Kelly got team together and basically told them “they’ve got to figure it out, they can’t be the team they want to be fighting each other, coaches can’t do it for them”



Following practice, TE Mason Taylor and DE Sai'vion Jones met with the media and shared Brian Kelly's message to the team that fights like this have to end and the team has to be the one to make sure they don't continue.