99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fight breaks out between teammates at LSU football practice Monday

1 hour 20 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 1:15 PM August 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU football practice was interrupted about midway through on Monday after a fight broke out among several teammates. 

The fight happened after the Tigers' practice moved outdoors and the temperatures and emotions ran hot.

The scuffle had various different stages, it started off small but continued to escalate, eventually involving LB Harold Perkins Jr., WR Malik Nabers, CB Denver Harris, S Major Burns and WR Kyren Lacy.

Of those involved, only receivers Nabers and Lacy were kicked out of practice.  Perkins was not allowed back in the team drills after his involvement. 

After the 11-on-11 session was over Coach Brian Kelly gathered the team up and addressed the situation on the field. 

Trending News

Following practice, TE Mason Taylor and DE Sai'vion Jones met with the media and shared Brian Kelly's message to the team that fights like this have to end and the team has to be the one to make sure they don't continue. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days