Fifth graders graduate from school's DARE program teaching them drug safety

WALKER - Fifth graders in Livingston Parish graduated from their school's DARE program.

the students from Levi Milton Elementary School gathered at Revival Temple Church on Monday for their DARE graduation ceremony. Over the last school year, they received education from Livingston Parish DARE officers about drug safety.

At the ceremony, deputies were there congratulating the students and wishing them the best on their next chapter.