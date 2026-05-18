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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Mayor Yates still optimistic about St. George's future after voters shoot down...
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Bill seeks to replace vehicle inspection stickers
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BRPD unit involved in crash on Washington Avenue, Plank Road
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One person seriously injured in shooting on Avenue L
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Capitol area observes National EMS Week with celebration of East Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
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Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...
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LSU baseball swept by Florida in final regular season series
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Saints release full 2026-27 schedule
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Taking on the world: LSU softball's Patyn Monticelli to join Team Great...
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U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance