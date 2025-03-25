67°
Fifteen endangered sea turtles released back to wild from Audubon Aquarium Rescue
GRAND ISLE - Fifteen endangered sea turtles are back in the wild after a team from the Audubon Aquarium Rescue released them into the gulf.
The Kemp's ridley sea turtles had been exposed to cold air and water last fall off the coast of Massachusetts, resulting in "cold stunning," which is a condition where sea turtles become weak due to prolonged exposure to cold water. The turtles were flown to New Orleans for extended care.
13 other turtles remain in Audubon's care and will be released when healthy enough. They are the smallest and most endangered of all sea turtle species.
