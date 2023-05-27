85°
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
GONZALES - A Ferris wheel at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival broke down with passengers on board Friday night.
According to event organizers, one of the Ferris wheel's tires went flat which caused the ride to stop. However, passengers on the ride and other festivalgoers have shared videos with WBRZ showing that the structure of the Ferris wheel had snapped and that workers had to manually rotate the wheel to get passengers off of the ride.
Festival workers were able to get all the passengers off the ride. No injuries were reported.
The tire is being replaced and the ride is expected to be fully operational for the remainder of the festival.
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
