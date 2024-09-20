FEMA warns Louisiana residents to be alert for fraud after Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE - Con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal your personal information through fraud or identity theft after Hurricane Francine.

FEMA is providing services to Louisiana after Hurricane Francine reaped havoc on residents' properties. As you're putting together your claims for assistance, there are things you need to know to avoid getting scammed.

In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and social security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

"Anytime there's a disaster, anything that makes news, especially when the government is going to get involved such as FEMA, scammers are also on the watch as well," Carmen Million, president of Better Business Bureau, said.

She says if you get an alleged call from FEMA, know that it might be a scammer.

"They will put out notices, they will let you know what site to go to file a claim, or get information, but they're never going to call you upfront," Million said.

You should never give out personal information including bank accounts and social security numbers to anyone over the phone. FEMA says that is not something they would ever do.

"But they're not going to do that over the phone, nor are they ever going to request personal financial information unless you meet with them personally or fill out a claim form," Million said.

Once you fill out a claim with FEMA, if your claim gets rejected or they say you've already filed, you are more than likely a victim of identity theft.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create an application.

“The first thing you need to do is go to law enforcement and file a claim, that's the first thing. And that way you can go to FEMA and indicate that your identity has been stolen and that it was not you that filed the claim," Million said.

If you feel you've been scammed it's important to report it with law enforcement and FEMA immediately so they don't send that person money and can start an investigation.