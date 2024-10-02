FEMA opening new Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville

ASSUMPTION PARISH — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville on Thursday for residents affected by Hurricane Francine.

The temporary office offers one-on-one help with representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other community organizations.

No appointments are necessary.

All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new center is located at:

Assumption High School, North Building

4880 Hwy 308

Napoleonville, LA 70390

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, residents can visit disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional DRCs have already opened at the following locations:

Ascension Parish

Lemann Memorial Center

1100 Clay St.

Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center

4876 Hwy. 1

Raceland, LA 70394

St. Charles Parish

Alan Arterbury Building

14564 River Road

New Sarpy, LA 70078

St. John the Baptist Parish

Reserve Library

1482 Hwy 44

Reserve, LA 70084

St. James Parish

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy 44