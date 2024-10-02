75°
FEMA opening new Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville

1 hour 15 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 7:35 PM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville on Thursday for residents affected by Hurricane Francine.

The temporary office offers one-on-one help with representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other community organizations.

No appointments are necessary.

All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new center is located at:
Assumption High School, North Building
4880 Hwy 308
Napoleonville, LA 70390

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, residents can visit disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional DRCs have already opened at the following locations:

Ascension Parish
Lemann Memorial Center
1100 Clay St.
Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center
4876 Hwy. 1
Raceland, LA 70394

St. Charles Parish
Alan Arterbury Building
14564 River Road
New Sarpy, LA 70078

St. John the Baptist Parish
Reserve Library
1482 Hwy 44
Reserve, LA 70084

St. James Parish
Convent Community Center
5775 Hwy 44

