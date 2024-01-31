FEMA finalizes flood maps for East, West Feliciana Parishes

FEMA has finalized flood maps for 2024 for East and West Feliciana Parishes, and residents are encouraged to examine them and see what the status of their property is.

The new flood maps were finalized Wednesday and will go into effect on July 31. Over the next six months, FEMA will work with local officials to update floodplain ordinances and adopt the new maps.

Residents of the parish can see the maps here and can determine their property's risk level by entering their address into the search bar at the top of the page.

Understanding flood risks is important for choosing insurance plans and determining best practices on how to prepare during severe weather.