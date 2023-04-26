83°
Latest Weather Blog
Feds approve Louisiana for more pandemic childcare assistance
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Wednesday that the state was getting its for round of Pandemic EBT benefits.
The state will begin dispersing the benefits in May to the families of children eligible for the 2022-2023 school year. The additional payments will be tiered and range from roughly $24 to $147 based on the number of days missed per month due to covid.
DCFS says there is no need to apply separately for the benefits in most cases, as schools will report what students meet the criteria.
Trending News
Read the full announcement here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify two people shot and killed near apartment complex along South...
-
Proposed bill would allow renters to break lease if the area around...
-
Officials break ground on Inspiration Center for youth
-
Comite Diversion project funding gap explained, contracts yet to be awarded
-
Intruder rushed resident before being shot multiple times Monday night; police say...
Sports Video
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships