Feds approve Louisiana for more pandemic childcare assistance

Wednesday, April 26 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Wednesday that the state was getting its for round of Pandemic EBT benefits.

The state will begin dispersing the benefits in May to the families of children eligible for the 2022-2023 school year. The additional payments will be tiered and range from roughly $24 to $147 based on the number of days missed per month due to covid.

DCFS says there is no need to apply separately for the benefits in most cases, as schools will report what students meet the criteria. 

Read the full announcement here

