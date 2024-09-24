92°
Federal jury convicts Prairieville man for enticement of a minor
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was convicted for coercion and enticement of a minor after he tried to engage in sexual activity with someone he believed to be 15 years old.
The Department of Justice announced the conviction of Darryl Felder, 43, Tuesday. Evidence showed Felder enticed an undercover agent who was posing as a 15-year-old online. Felder tried to coerce the minor into sexual activity over the phone and online.
As a result of his conviction, Felder now faces a minimum sentencing of 10 years and a maximum of a life term.
