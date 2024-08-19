93°
Federal Homeland Security agents arrest New Orleans teacher in sex trafficking investigation

Source: WBRZ
NEW ORLEANS— Federal agents arrested a New Orleans area teacher who is accused of convincing a child from Mississippi to travel to Louisiana for commercial sex. 

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals took 36-year-old Aaron Johnson into custody Thursday. Agents say Johnson's arrest was in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation. They did not reveal any additional details regarding is alleged sex crimes.

Investigators are now asking the public to help them identify any other protentional victims of Johnson. 

Any suspicious activity can be reported at 877-4-HSI-TIP. 

