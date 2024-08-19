93°
Latest Weather Blog
Federal Homeland Security agents arrest New Orleans teacher in sex trafficking investigation
NEW ORLEANS— Federal agents arrested a New Orleans area teacher who is accused of convincing a child from Mississippi to travel to Louisiana for commercial sex.
Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals took 36-year-old Aaron Johnson into custody Thursday. Agents say Johnson's arrest was in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation. They did not reveal any additional details regarding is alleged sex crimes.
Investigators are now asking the public to help them identify any other protentional victims of Johnson.
Trending News
Any suspicious activity can be reported at 877-4-HSI-TIP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local car club 'Mustang Mafia', hosts car show and donates school supplies...
-
Two arrested after Ponchatoula narcotics investigation
-
1 dead in shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit; no motive...
-
APSO: One shot on I-10 after alleged road rage altercation
-
Dorseyville Elementary School closing Monday due to power outage, lack of A/C