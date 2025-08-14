Federal appeals court says Louisiana lawmakers 'cracked and packed' Black voters to dilute voting strength

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court said Thursday that a legislative district map drawn by Louisiana lawmakers violated provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

In some cases, Black people saw their voting strength weakened as legislators spread their communities across multiple districts. At other times, the Legislature resorted to "packing" large numbers of Black people into Black-majority districts.

A Baton Rouge federal judge threw out the maps, which were adopted in 2022, and on Thursday the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the decision.

The attorney general's office said it disagreed with the 5th Circuit's opinion.

“We strongly disagree with the Fifth Circuit panel’s decision," it said. "We are reviewing our options with a focus on stability in our elections and preserving state and judicial resources while the Supreme Court resolves related issues.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is already handling a case involving Louisiana's congressional seats. Courts have said Louisiana legislators improperly used race as the main basis for creating a second Black-majority among the state's U.S. House seats.