Are Louisiana's House and Senate maps fair to Black voters? Appeals court takes up case

NEW ORLEANS — A challenge to a 2022 law setting districts for Louisiana House and Senate seats is due to be argued Tuesday before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

A lawsuit contends that lawmakers diluted voting Black voting strength when they adopted voting districts following the 2020 Census, in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

According to the plaintiffs, lawmakers unfairly "cracked and packed" the Black population into voting districts in and around Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Natchitoches, New Orleans and Shreveport — "where Black populations are sufficiently large to comprise additional majority-minority districts."

Those challenging the districts also provided alternate maps that they said would balance the ledger. Lawyers for the state have argued that the plaintiffs didn't have standing and that the alternate maps go too far.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ruled against Louisiana's initial set of maps last year.

Tuesday's arguments at the appeals court were scheduled for 9 a.m. and each side was given 30 minutes to lay out its case.