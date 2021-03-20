FBI: Man posed as officer, demanded nude photos from girls

Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities have arrested a New Orleans man accused of posing as a police officer and demanding that girls send him nude photos.



The FBI New Orleans division tells news outlets that 18-year-old Tristion Grant was arrested Thursday on charges of impersonating a police officer and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.



An FBI investigation found that Grant intimidated female minors online, threatening to arrest them if they didn't send him nude pictures of themselves.



Grant remained at the Orleans Parish Justice Center Thursday night. Bond was set at $50,000, according to jail records. It's unclear if he has an attorney.