Latest Weather Blog
FBI looking for additional victims of Baton Rouge man arrested for raping child
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man who was arrested after he allegedly raped a four-year-old girl and gave her an STD may have committed crimes against other children, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Division.
The Baton Rouge Police Department has accused Anthony Jelks of raping a four-year-old and transmitting chlamydia to her and messaging a nine-year-old girl to ask her for twerking videos.
On Thursday, the FBI said it is working with BRPD to determine if Jelks committed a federal crime or if there are any additional victims. The agency believes that Jelks primarily targeted victims between 2022 and 2025.
Trending News
The FBI asked anyone who was victimized by Jelks or anyone who has information about Jelks to contact them by filling out this form.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NOLA escapee Derrick Groves waives extradition after arrest in Atlanta; set to...
-
Funeral arrangements set for Iberville Parish Deputy Charles Riley after fatal shooting
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers