Father-son duo addresses flag code concerns after displaying 50-foot flag on home

WALKER - A father and son from Livingston Parish are standing strong in their beliefs after questions were raised about the 50-foot flag covering their home.

John and Jayden Beard say their love for the U.S.A. inspired the decision to drape a giant flag over their home ahead of Independence Day.

"We're trying to basically just show that because America is so great, it encapsulates and covers our home. This is just a way to symbolize that," John Beard, the father, said.

After WBRZ's first report, many viewers expressed discontent and were concerned that the elaborate display broke the National Flag Code, which states that the flag should never touch anything beneath it, including the ground.

John Beard says he had no idea about the public pushback and only knows the basics of how to treat the flag with respect. For example, he and his son illuminate it at night and keep it from touching the ground.

"It may not be proper flag code but we're doing this with our hearts," John Beard said.

John Beard added all of his friends and neighbors have been extremely supportive of their use of the flag, including the Marine veteran who gifted the flag to him. Despite concerns about potential disrespect, John Beard and his son have no plans to remove the flag until after Independence Day.