Father charged after 3-year-old found gun, shot himself

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after a toddler found a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.

Police said Desundre Whitfield was arrested on Thursday for the Feb. 1 shooting that sent his 3-year-old son to a hospital. The incident happened at a home in the area of Scenic Hwy and 75th Avenue.

Police said earlier this week that the child's father claimed the boy found a weapon in the home and accidentally shot himself with it. The 3-year-old is expected to survive his injuries.

Whitfield face charges of improper supervision of a juvenile, felon in possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice. No other details related to his arrest were immediately released.