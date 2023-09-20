84°
Father arrested for threatening daughter's teacher

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday for threats he made to an elementary school teacher in April. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Harold Knox went into his daughter's classroom at Westminster Elementary on April 19, 2023 and threatened a teacher before being escorted off of school property. 

On May 2, Knox went back to the school and threatened the teacher again. Deputies noted that both times the teacher was threatened, students were in the classroom. 

Knox was booked for assault on a school teacher. 

