Fatal shooting in Zachary, one dead

57 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 9:36 PM July 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Zachary police confirmed one person died in a shooting Friday night by New Weis Road and Lee Street.

Police confirmed that they responded to a shooting around 8 p.m., where they pronounced one Black female dead on the scene.

This story will be updated.

