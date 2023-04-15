68°
Fatal late-night crash leaves one dead in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly late-night crash that happened on Interstate 10 near LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish.
Police responded to the accident shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. 25-year-old Evan Newman of Baton Rouge was pronounced dead on the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that Newman, driving in a 2006 Nissan Titan, was westbound on Interstate 10 when the Nissan drove off the roadway and struck an embankment. After colliding with the embankment, the Nissan struck a tree.
Newman was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries, police say.
This crash remains under investigation.
