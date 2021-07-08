Fast food: Suspect in stolen truck stops at McDonald's mid-pursuit

Photo: WHDH

WORCESTER, Mass- A woman driving a stolen truck was captured after she tried to order food in a McDonald's drive-thru during a police chase.

The chase happened Tuesday in Worcester, Massachusetts around 8:45 a.m., according to ABC News. Officers received a 911 call about the stolen pick-up truck from a man who said the woman, whom he didn't know, climbed into his car and took off.

He said his pick-up truck had GPS and he could see its location.

Another driver whose car had been hit by the truck flagged down police on their way to the area of the stolen vehicle.

Officers found the stolen truck a few blocks away and identified the thief as Johanna Gardell, 38. She drove off when approached by law enforcement.

Officers said the woman crossed into oncoming traffic in the wrong lane, hitting a van. She then swiftly backed up the vehicle, hit a police cruiser behind her, and knocked down and dragged a detail officer.

Instead of sticking to the roads, however, police said Gardell pulled into the drive-thru at a nearby McDonald's and tried to order food. Officers found her and attempted to arrest her outside the fast-food restaurant but she sped away.

Police approached her in two vehicles but she intentionally struck one before driving off-road but ended up stuck in a pile of mulch near McDonald's property.

Gardell fought with officers as they pulled her out of the vehicle during the arrest.

Gardell is facing many charges including failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, malicious mischief to a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and use of a motor vehicle without authority, among several others.