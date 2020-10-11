73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fantasy Focus Week 5 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen

1 hour 2 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 October 11, 2020 1:34 AM October 11, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

As the NFL head into Week 5, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman interviews Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com for Fantasy Advice. 

For more head to Who2Start.com and use the promo code 'WBRZ' for a discount on their premium Fantasy advice. Make sure to follow Darin Titgen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days