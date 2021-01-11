Fans still cheer on Saints at local watch party with COVID restrictions still in effect

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday Saints fans at the Oasis Patio Bar & Grill in Baton Rouge cheered their team on to victory under a limited capacity.



"It's crazy because you can't have any big crowds and you don't get the full effects," Saints fan Kennedy Herndon said.

Six feet between tables and masks are required at the Oasis even though it's a patio setting environment.



"It's good because we're winning, but as far as wearing a mask around your family members it's difficult because you have to take your mask off to drink and talk," Justin Christoph said.



"It's been a bit of a struggle," George O'Connor of the Oasis said.



The owner/operator of the Oasis opened his business during the pandemic but says he's making it work.



" We have a 5,000 square-foot open-air patio. That enables us to put our tables actually more than 6-feet apart,

which is required. Masks are required and we make sure when we can that everyone is social distancing." O'Connor said.



Even though the fans stayed safe, and followed all of the COVID-19 guidelines, some of them were still haunted by the no-call play that knocked the Saints out of the playoffs two years ago.



"They don't want to see us go further in the playoffs. They have something against us," Christoph said

But no bad calls, no problems. The Saints won and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.