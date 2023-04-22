Fans Choice Winner Week 9: Brusly RB Javian Bell

BRUSLY - "Some people might just think I'm an angry dude but I'm not, I actually have a soft side to me sometimes."

Brusly's Zavian Bell can't show that soft side on Friday nights. Last week he ran all over Port Allen for 190 all-purpose yards and 4 touchdowns, helping the Panthers to a 45-21 win.

"It makes my job a little easier when he's playing that way. It motivates the guys knowing that they have someone back there who can carry the load like that when we need it. It makes it easy for your teammates to pull for a guy like that," said Coach Marc Brown.

His success on the field comes from caring about this game and for his teammates. That's something he learned about a long time before putting on a Panthers jersey.

"My Mom, she's been there for me my whole life. She's in the stands cheering me on, I can hear her every day. It's just another blessing God has given to me because I without them I wouldn't be doing the things I'm doing today, I wouldn't know the life lessons that I have to help me live my dream of playing football," Bell added about his mom.

Brown notices her impact on him too, "She plays a great part in his life and she mean's a lot to him. I'm happy for him. He cares for others, and you can see those qualities that come out not only on the field but in the classroom and in the way he carries himself."

Bell hopes his mom can watch him take the Panthers past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, with a season-ending win in the SuperDome.