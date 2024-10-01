Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 4
Baton Rouge - High school football players from around the Baton Rouge area shined under the Friday night lights, and the Sports2 Team has narrowed down the nominations to three finalists.
Port Allen running back Brennan Gibson makes the top three for the second week in a row. He rushed for 175 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had a 72 yard kick return for a touchdown for 6 total scores on the night. Port Allen beat Helix Mentorship 63-0.
Running back Jay'Cob Jolla led Woodlawn to their first win of the season in a high scoring affair against West Feliciana. He had 248 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in the 57-37 victory.
Plaquemine High's Tyrese Mosby dominated the ground game with 310 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in the Green Devils' 41-18 win over Brusly.
Vote for your favorite player now until noon on Wednesday. Our winner will be featured on our 6:00 and 10:00 newscasts.
