Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill

BATON ROUGE - Homefield advantage came in handy for St. Amant when they got the win over Walker last Friday. A big factor in the win was an explosive defensive effort by the Gators and one defensive end that really put on a show.

Senior Kamryn Hill forced two of the Gators' four turnovers in the victory. Hill had an interception and a fumble recovery. His performance was not a shock to head coach David Oliver who has seen Hill improve game by game.

"That's a hustle play, you know. Somebody batted a ball up into the air, and he was rushing and ended up getting it and he's recovered a fumble. He's been consistently disruptive all year," Oliver said.

Hill was originally a tight end for St. Amant, but moved to the defensive side in order to get more reps. He has excelled since he switched positions, and Hill says it is something he always wanted.

"I enjoy defense. I've been wanting to be on defense, and it was just a good opportunity to go on the other side and play good for the team, and I really enjoy it," Hill said.

St. Amant only has one district loss and has already clinched a playoff berth. They close out the regular season on Friday at Live Oak.