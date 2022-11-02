Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham offense has a balanced attack—being able to pick you apart by either running or throwing the football. But what sets the Tigers apart is their big-play threat Jac Comeaux.

"Jac has got explosive play capabilities and so part of our offense is we want to run the football, but we want to take deep vertical shots and Jac fills that role really well for us" Dunham head coach Neil Weiner said.

Comeaux might not look like your typical star football player but what he lacks in size he makes up in heart.

"Just his confidence I think plays a big part in it. You know, if you saw Jac warm up and you were the opponent you might think 'oh, this is this guy that's averaging almost 30 yards a catch,' you know? And then the moment you don't respect him, he runs right by you," Weiner said.

"Even though people line up against me are pretty much every time always taller, always stronger. I've just really just worked maybe more than them, harder than them," Comeaux said.

"He does a great job of going up and catching the ball and traffic. You know, he's got a couple of touchdowns where he's had to go up catch the ball over defenders. All season long he's made big explosive plays for us," Weiner said.

Comeaux has nine receiving touchdowns for Dunham on this season, and is a big reason why the Tigers are currently ranked third in Division III.