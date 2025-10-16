Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills

ST. FRANCISIVLLE - The West Feliciana Saints improved to 3-1 in District 6-4A play after defeating St. Michael in week six. Junior running back Ean Hills helped lead the Saints to victory after rushing for 159 yards on 25 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

"He's explosive, right? If he gets to the second or third level, we feel like he has an opportunity to score. We expect for those guys to get out in space and turn this into a track meet," first-year head coach Terry Minor said about Hills' natural abilities.

A game like that would make any player's day. Hills says that the trust the coaching staff put in him meant a lot to him.

Hills also plays the game for more reasons than himself. He wants to set a good example for his younger brother, who was injured in a car accident in 2018.

"It motivates me to be a better player because I want him to look up to me and see that I can do anything. So seeing that I can do anything, he can do anything also. I just want him to look up to me as a good role model," Hills said.

Coach Minor preaches to his team that the mental aspect is just as important as the physical side of the game. He created a theme with his guys to keep their focus on what's most important, the next play.

"Whenever we say "it's time," that means we're trying to lock in to that specific moment. Whether good or bad, we want to be able to get to the the next moment with positive self talk and positive thinking," Minor says about the team mantra.

West Feliciana is now 3-3 on the season and 3-1 in district play. They are back at home on Friday as they host Brusly for another district matchup.