Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Tyrese Mosby

Baton Rouge - The Plaquemine High Green Devils are on a winning streak and are undefeated in district play through the first month of the season.

They dominated the Brusly Panthers last Friday in a 41-18 win. That win was led by senior running back Tyrese Mosby.

Mosby rushed for 310 yards and five total touchdowns in the victory. Four out of his five touchdowns were all big gainers of 30 yards or more; his longest being a 69 yard run.

It was a close first half with the Panthers and Green Devils, but halftime adjustments allowed Plaquemine to flip the script and open the holes for Mosby to break through and give them a comfortable lead and ultimately, the win.

"It was really us understanding what they had going on. After me and the O-line communicated during halftime that they were slanting both A gaps, from there we just took off," Mosby said.

He also gives the credit for his performance to his offensive line and wide receivers for blocking and paving the way for him to have success in the ground game.

He's more than just a talented athlete. He's stepped up on the team as a senior and is setting the example for everyone else.

"He's the first one here, last one to leave. This spring, he actually came to me and asked, 'You know, coach, how can I be a better leader?' And I actually gave him a list of things to do, and I can see him cognitive like trying to do those things. So just the initiative, I would say, to want to be a leader," Head coach Donald Williams Jr. said.

The Green Devils have used Mosby in any way they can. Coach Williams jokingly says they can use him as the punter if they needed. His speed is only one of his best attributes as a running back.

"I don't really have a one strength. It's like, I can catch the ball. I can run the route. I can come out the back field and give you what you want, so it's not really one strength. I'm a running back," Mosby said.

Plaquemine is 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in 6-4A, and they look to continue to find success on Friday nights.