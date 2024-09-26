Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Ashontis Brooks

Baton Rouge - East Iberville is off to a great start to the 2024 season with a 3-0 record. They've scored nearly 150 points in their first three games, and many of those points have come from senior running back Ashontis Brooks.

Brooks had 230 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in East Iberville's win over Northeast. He also had 135 yards and another score on kick returns.

After having three straight losing seasons for his high school career, the start of this season gives Brooks and his team a lot of confidence moving forward. They've been able to play so well because of how they prepare for Friday nights.

"We always practice as if we're playing in a game. We have situational things during a practice that we try to get our kids moving, so because of that and the execution of what we do at practice, it makes it simple for them to relay it to the game," first year head coach Peter Villa said.

The Tigers use Brooks where ever they need him to be on the field. He's played as a running back, safety and kick returner. However, pushing the ball into the end zone is what he enjoys most.

"I feel like I excel the best at running back. I'd say that's my position that I've really played... I started playing running back my 10th grade year, so I'm pretty used to it now," Brooks said.

"I think he has something that I think a lot of scouts and stuff are going to be looking for. He's a down hill runner. He's able to change directions. He's patient. He's not only patient, but he also has a lot of poise with him," Villa added.

Brooks currently has two college offers and hopes to take his talents to the next level, and hopefully more performances like the one against Northeast will put more attention on the running back from St. Gabriel.

The Tigers look to keep the momentum going as they face Coach Villa's former school, the Donaldsonville Tigers, on Friday, and Brooks wants to get the win for his coach.